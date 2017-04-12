|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0990-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 22:50
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0990-1
Rating: important
References: #1033619
Cross-References: CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060
CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062 CVE-2017-3063
CVE-2017-3064
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Adobe flash-player was updated to 25.0.0.148 to fix the following issues:
- Vulnerabilities fixed as advised under APSB17-10:
* Use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2017-3058, CVE-2017-3059, CVE-2017-3062, CVE-2017-3063).
* Resolve memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code
execution (CVE-2017-3060, CVE-2017-3061, CVE-2017-3064).
- Details:
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-10.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-576=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-576=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-25.0.0.148-165.1
flash-player-gnome-25.0.0.148-165.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-25.0.0.148-165.1
flash-player-gnome-25.0.0.148-165.1
References:
|
|