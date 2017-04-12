Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0990-1

Rating: important

References: #1033619

Cross-References: CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060

CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062 CVE-2017-3063

CVE-2017-3064

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





Adobe flash-player was updated to 25.0.0.148 to fix the following issues:



- Vulnerabilities fixed as advised under APSB17-10:



* Use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2017-3058, CVE-2017-3059, CVE-2017-3062, CVE-2017-3063).

* Resolve memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code

execution (CVE-2017-3060, CVE-2017-3061, CVE-2017-3064).



- Details:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-10.html





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-576=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-576=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-25.0.0.148-165.1

flash-player-gnome-25.0.0.148-165.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-25.0.0.148-165.1

flash-player-gnome-25.0.0.148-165.1





--

