Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: RHSA-2017:0934-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 22:52
Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0934-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0934
Issue date:        2017-04-12
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060 
                   CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062 CVE-2017-3063 
                   CVE-2017-3064 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.

This update upgrades Flash Player to version 25.0.0.148.

Security Fix(es):

* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash Player. These
vulnerabilities, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2017-3058, CVE-2017-3059, CVE-2017-3060,
CVE-2017-3061, CVE-2017-3062, CVE-2017-3063, CVE-2017-3064)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1441308 - CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060 CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062
 CVE-2017-3063 CVE-2017-3064 flash-plugin: multiple code execution issues fixed in APSB17-10

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3058
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3059
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3060
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3062
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3063
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3064
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-10.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
