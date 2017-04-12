Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0934-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0934
Issue date: 2017-04-12
CVE Names: CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060
CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062 CVE-2017-3063
CVE-2017-3064
1. Summary:
An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.
This update upgrades Flash Player to version 25.0.0.148.
Security Fix(es):
* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash Player. These
vulnerabilities, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2017-3058, CVE-2017-3059, CVE-2017-3060,
CVE-2017-3061, CVE-2017-3062, CVE-2017-3063, CVE-2017-3064)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1441308 - CVE-2017-3058 CVE-2017-3059 CVE-2017-3060 CVE-2017-3061 CVE-2017-3062
CVE-2017-3063 CVE-2017-3064 flash-plugin: multiple code execution issues fixed in APSB17-10
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-25.0.0.148-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3058
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3059
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3060
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3062
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3063
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3064
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-10.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
