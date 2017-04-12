Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: httpd security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0906-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0906
Issue date: 2017-04-12
CVE Names: CVE-2016-0736 CVE-2016-2161 CVE-2016-8743
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for httpd is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The httpd packages provide the Apache HTTP Server, a powerful, efficient,
and extensible web server.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the mod_session_crypto module of httpd did not use
any mechanisms to verify integrity of the encrypted session data stored in
the user's browser. A remote attacker could use this flaw to decrypt and
modify session data using a padding oracle attack. (CVE-2016-0736)
* It was discovered that the mod_auth_digest module of httpd did not
properly check for memory allocation failures. A remote attacker could use
this flaw to cause httpd child processes to repeatedly crash if the server
used HTTP digest authentication. (CVE-2016-2161)
* It was discovered that the HTTP parser in httpd incorrectly allowed
certain characters not permitted by the HTTP protocol specification to
appear unencoded in HTTP request headers. If httpd was used in conjunction
with a proxy or backend server that interpreted those characters
differently, a remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to inject data
into HTTP responses, resulting in proxy cache poisoning. (CVE-2016-8743)
Note: The fix for the CVE-2016-8743 issue causes httpd to return "400 Bad
Request" error to HTTP clients which do not strictly follow HTTP protocol
specification. A newly introduced configuration directive
"HttpProtocolOptions Unsafe" can be used to re-enable the old less
strict
parsing. However, such setting also re-introduces the CVE-2016-8743 issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* When waking up child processes during a graceful restart, the httpd
parent process could attempt to open more connections than necessary if a
large number of child processes had been active prior to the restart.
Consequently, a graceful restart could take a long time to complete. With
this update, httpd has been fixed to limit the number of connections opened
during a graceful restart to the number of active children, and the
described problem no longer occurs. (BZ#1420002)
* Previously, httpd running in a container returned the 500 HTTP status
code (Internal Server Error) when a connection to a WebSocket server was
closed. As a consequence, the httpd server failed to deliver the correct
HTTP status and data to a client. With this update, httpd correctly handles
all proxied requests to the WebSocket server, and the described problem no
longer occurs. (BZ#1429947)
* In a configuration using LDAP authentication with the mod_authnz_ldap
module, the name set using the AuthLDAPBindDN directive was not correctly
used to bind to the LDAP server for all queries. Consequently,
authorization attempts failed. The LDAP modules have been fixed to ensure
the configured name is correctly bound for LDAP queries, and authorization
using LDAP no longer fails. (BZ#1420047)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the updated packages, the httpd daemon will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1406744 - CVE-2016-0736 httpd: Padding Oracle in Apache mod_session_crypto
1406753 - CVE-2016-2161 httpd: DoS vulnerability in mod_auth_digest
1406822 - CVE-2016-8743 httpd: Apache HTTP Request Parsing Whitespace Defects
1420002 - Backport fix for issue with graceful restart taking very long time
sometimes
1420047 - AuthLDAPBindDN might not be used for some LDAP searches causing LDAP
authz failures
1429947 - Backport: mod_proxy_wstunnel - AH02447: err/hup on backconn
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.src.rpm
noarch:
httpd-manual-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.src.rpm
noarch:
httpd-manual-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.src.rpm
aarch64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
httpd-manual-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.src.rpm
noarch:
httpd-manual-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
httpd-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
httpd-debuginfo-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7_3.4.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0736
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2161
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8743
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFY7n2lXlSAg2UNWIIRAn0EAJ95hoSJjNM/kZUXd8Ae6G5J3pXXHACfTIfP
pb07muMthgb6w7tJ0kAuc4o=
=gSHO
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
