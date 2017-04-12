Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: tomcat security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0935-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0935

Issue date: 2017-04-12

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-8745

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for tomcat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer

Pages (JSP) technologies.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the code that parsed the HTTP request line

permitted invalid characters. This could be exploited, in conjunction with

a proxy that also permitted the invalid characters but with a different

interpretation, to inject data into the HTTP response. By manipulating the

HTTP response the attacker could poison a web-cache, perform an XSS attack,

or obtain sensitive information from requests other then their own.

(CVE-2016-6816)



Note: This fix causes Tomcat to respond with an HTTP 400 Bad Request error

when request contains characters that are not permitted by the HTTP

specification to appear not encoded, even though they were previously

accepted. The newly introduced system property

tomcat.util.http.parser.HttpParser.requestTargetAllow can be used to

configure Tomcat to accept curly braces ({ and }) and the pipe symbol (|)

in not encoded form, as these are often used in URLs without being properly

encoded.



* A bug was discovered in the error handling of the send file code for the

NIO HTTP connector. This led to the current Processor object being added to

the Processor cache multiple times allowing information leakage between

requests including, and not limited to, session ID and the response body.

(CVE-2016-8745)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1397484 - CVE-2016-6816 tomcat: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to

permitting invalid character in HTTP requests

1403824 - CVE-2016-8745 tomcat: information disclosure due to incorrect

Processor sharing



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6816

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8745

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

