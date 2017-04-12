|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in python-defusedxml
|Denial of Service in python-defusedxml
|RHSA-2017:0938-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:00
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10149
Originalnachricht
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 security
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0938-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0938
Issue date: 2017-04-12
CVE Names: CVE-2016-10149
1. Summary:
An update for python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 is now available for Red
Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 (Newton).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch
3. Description:
The defusedxml package contains several Python-only updates for security
vulnerabilities in Python's XML libraries. Defusedxml functions and classes
can be used instead of the originals to protect against entity-expansion
and DTD-retrieval issues.
PySAML2 is the python implementation of SAML Version 2, containing all the
functionality for building a SAML2 service provider or an identity
provider, to be used in a WSGI environment.
Security Fix(es):
* An XML entity expansion vulnerability was found in python-pysaml2. A
remote attacker could send a crafted request which would cause denial of
service through resource exhaustion. (CVE-2016-10149)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1415710 - CVE-2016-10149 python-pysaml2: Entity expansion issue
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:
Source:
python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.src.rpm
python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10149
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
