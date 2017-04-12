Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in python-sleekxmpp

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-97e65f13bb

2017-04-12 14:48:59.185802

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : python-sleekxmpp

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.3.2

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://github.com/fritzy/SleekXMPP

Summary : Flexible XMPP client/component/server library for Python

Description :

SleekXMPP is a flexible XMPP library for python that allows you to

create clients, components or servers for the XMPP protocol. Plug-ins

can be create to cover every current or future XEP.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



Update to latest upstream release 1.3.2 to fix CVE-2017-5591 (rhbz#1421077)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1421077 - CVE-2017-5591 python-sleekxmpp: User impersonation

vulnerability [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1421077

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-sleekxmpp' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

