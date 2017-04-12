Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in python-defusedxml
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in python-defusedxml
ID: RHSA-2017:0936-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:05
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10149

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 security
 update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0936-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0936
Issue date:        2017-04-12
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-10149 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 is now available for Red
Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch

3. Description:

The defusedxml package contains several Python-only updates for security
vulnerabilities in Python's XML libraries. Defusedxml functions and classes
can be used instead of the originals to protect against entity-expansion
and DTD-retrieval issues.

PySAML2 is the python implementation of SAML Version 2, containing all the
functionality for building a SAML2 service provider or an identity
provider, to be used in a WSGI environment.

Security Fix(es):

* An XML entity expansion vulnerability was found in python-pysaml2. A
remote attacker could send a crafted request which would cause denial of
service through resource exhaustion. (CVE-2016-10149)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1415710 - CVE-2016-10149 python-pysaml2: Entity expansion issue

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):

Source:
python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.src.rpm
python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10149
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFY7n+sXlSAg2UNWIIRAu4sAKC3MaFR/1NxH2kaxjSE5twde3xAxACgmXBk
QfT2n6UvaBZ/EinRhfueD8E=
=A38l
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
