Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-horde-Horde-Crypt
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in php-horde-Horde-Crypt
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e2a3e6fa12
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:06
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e2a3e6fa12
2017-04-12 14:48:59.186699
Name : php-horde-Horde-Crypt
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.7.6
Release : 1.fc24
Summary : Horde Cryptography API
Description :
The Horde_Crypt package class provides an API for various cryptographic
systems.
Update Information:
**Horde_Crypt 2.7.6** * [mjr] SECURITY: Fix remote code execution
vulnerability
(**CVE-2017-7413**, and **CVE-2017-7414**).
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-horde-Horde-Crypt' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
