Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-horde-Horde-Crypt
Name: Zwei Probleme in php-horde-Horde-Crypt
ID: FEDORA-2017-e2a3e6fa12
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7413
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7414

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e2a3e6fa12

2017-04-12 14:48:59.186699

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : php-horde-Horde-Crypt

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 2.7.6

Release     : 1.fc24

URL         : http://pear.horde.org

Summary     : Horde Cryptography API

Description :

The Horde_Crypt package class provides an API for various cryptographic

systems.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



**Horde_Crypt 2.7.6**  * [mjr] SECURITY: Fix remote code execution
 vulnerability

(**CVE-2017-7413**, and **CVE-2017-7414**).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-horde-Horde-Crypt' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-



