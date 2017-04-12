Sicherheit: Denial of Service in python-defusedxml

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 security

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0937-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0937

Issue date: 2017-04-12

CVE Names: CVE-2016-10149

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for python-defusedxml and python-pysaml2 is now available for Red

Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 (Mitaka).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - noarch



3. Description:



The defusedxml package contains several Python-only updates for security

vulnerabilities in Python's XML libraries. Defusedxml functions and classes

can be used instead of the originals to protect against entity-expansion

and DTD-retrieval issues.



PySAML2 is the python implementation of SAML Version 2, containing all the

functionality for building a SAML2 service provider or an identity

provider, to be used in a WSGI environment.



Security Fix(es):



* An XML entity expansion vulnerability was found in python-pysaml2. A

remote attacker could send a crafted request which would cause denial of

service through resource exhaustion. (CVE-2016-10149)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1415710 - CVE-2016-10149 python-pysaml2: Entity expansion issue



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:



Source:

python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.src.rpm

python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

python-defusedxml-0.5.0-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-pysaml2-3.0.2-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10149

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

