Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0999-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 08:54
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0999-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866 #989528 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136
                    CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for bind fixes the following issues:

   CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of
   records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME
   resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of
   a bind server performing recursion.

   CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query
   that would cause a denial
   of service of servers configured to use DNS64.

   CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control
   channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion
   failure.

   CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial
   of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR
   servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large
   IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of
   service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.

   CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were
   enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service
   (daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver
   protocol.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-581=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-581=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.34.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.34.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2775.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6170.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3136.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3137.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3138.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033466
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033467
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1033468
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987866
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989528

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Werbung