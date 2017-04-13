Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
Name: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
ID: CESA-2017:0920
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 14:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2668
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0920.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0920 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0920.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
45311435f497b6facaaeeb5aac4e59117fc60175c5bda970d9602dba57e642bd 
 389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
151683af5cbafb93c07fa422d940c7853f8743ac2e7e44fcd3d8a6115ffb4391 
 389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
b9e806e89911b00f9d442ece447ceb77f2d922b974c77c416bfa7a7e1c89923e 
 389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
29fc184db7e286e6aa50c8e7297336b2b0031f1759ead0c8ad8340787aef72f9 
 389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
52c3cdb6b5db5ff789262733ca9e4eb10fcc9a02a8eaac8bf6f047b9a18238af 
 389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
