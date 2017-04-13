Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base

Lesezeichen hinzufügen

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0920 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0920.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:45311435f497b6facaaeeb5aac4e59117fc60175c5bda970d9602dba57e642bd 389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm151683af5cbafb93c07fa422d940c7853f8743ac2e7e44fcd3d8a6115ffb4391 389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpmb9e806e89911b00f9d442ece447ceb77f2d922b974c77c416bfa7a7e1c89923e 389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm29fc184db7e286e6aa50c8e7297336b2b0031f1759ead0c8ad8340787aef72f9 389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpmSource:52c3cdb6b5db5ff789262733ca9e4eb10fcc9a02a8eaac8bf6f047b9a18238af 389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }