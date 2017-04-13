|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in util-linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in util-linux
|ID:
|CESA-2017:0907
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 7
|Datum:
|Do, 13. April 2017, 14:58
|Referenzen:
|https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0907.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2616
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0907 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0907.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
x86_64:
28aea4588e1e4f21cb05247b291ef5fdaad01649407550afe738014050806ea9
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
564a4a468c79e989e4d9d2551f8482a79b6001cee603f27a7bfa0f5d531267e0
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
b77d9697a8282d5d1141203b7bb002118d605750d7e08a2b94b45dc9d5f85b19
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
5e61247cf3e7efbfb2bddbf319c4dc52b6a4da492973b60fc68bd95475e402bb
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
cbc642d987cacd2aa0576f2558dda6e8b2dfa4d087d6b3fbb6303b3a439d8dba
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
42de9a3643dacc2e053f4fd8dec3e7ab5a5cc99428c5d2871af71d8855648764
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
8939250907f4afad016045e5e84774d59595ac9e11822e54e6c29832a9125d4b
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
9548b7fd031733797e433a24212607d82d4110738b2d98d82eb11a16da4b6862
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
f4ffaa1fc2cd3c4db1f74e2925348271a2ab1ae92a54eb079ff7dcfad3fa5219
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
7f3214fadba1fd7a503a824dd4613d3c264db6ff519f797cd9d3ee7e762b5873
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
a9d17fe07e358a36a3cbeca26eac1f807733b0917bb6b8d2f28e3210c7bb1368
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
01b9544f6c78a46cd1e0ca1ee9d20d837d6c74b1bcd7ab869440d401c8aa2329
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
bb7e67ad46e9c6d441cdc7dade8147bd966c43d11ec251ed376464cab9ea3e21
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
8ac8996e9e69e6745d511ecf9f6ba9d359e0a9aa66423dd23ee18ed176b9b195
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
4eae61a39a961ee321b8def318d4d52eefbfcdca23f6626777921a03d2dc20fa
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
Source:
62cc12c62fce9ab6f704480017d4da961874ac850de0be21a8d382028b59b6ed
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.src.rpm
|
|