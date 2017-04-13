Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
ID: CESA-2017:0906
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 16:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0906.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0906 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0906.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
3e941e4c2ee157ac7d6f020b3bfb4b2c2369d0a2bb3745534aa28e29925d9514 
 httpd-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
fab0f1d0022353b090e1b288629d5ce8f5ecdf689f03958fb1171d03960f28b6 
 httpd-devel-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
7ada864e1973c2d34dd46a5fc7557fcaf1c0f54c6313453c129331a29d56e862 
 httpd-manual-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.noarch.rpm
96889910d65624a1a3aa442eff188885f5bc42f8d76d888593297ac6e423e035 
 httpd-tools-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
3e11f212393e9a117c8512e78e5e12ce42ee3408067d4715d745f6d041291b18 
 mod_ldap-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
1ba540b53c222db6f0ac9eb1114387cf6f2d59647f2bdcb12b360f539f7f245e 
 mod_proxy_html-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
354357840c1362305c2a7fb085d55713082b9a3e88586d8348e100e4962da2ec 
 mod_session-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm
a0d3a0af956f22c27ad04496d5fd456b3d55e869ca6c66dbbf2dab8437268450 
 mod_ssl-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm

Source:
f2f691a16d497ae89b7c1b3f5c8bebb559b5f86e10e52d0ce031225f7f695daf 
 httpd-2.4.6-45.el7.centos.4.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Ca­no­ni­cal: Jane Sil­ber gibt Ge­schäftsfüh­rung an Mark Shut­tle­worth ab

8
Gnome 3.24.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

3
Anbox - An­dro­id in a Box

22
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

9
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

10
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

0
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10
 
Werbung