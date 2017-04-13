Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in xrdp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2017-fc634e7ee7
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 16:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6967

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fc634e7ee7

2017-04-13 14:07:06.378011

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : xrdp

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 0.9.2

Release     : 5.fc26

URL         : http://www.xrdp.org/

Summary     : Open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) server

Description :

xrdp provides a fully functional RDP server compatible with a wide range

of RDP clients, including FreeRDP and Microsoft RDP client.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



New upstream version of xorgxrdp and xrdp:  New features in xrdp:  - RemoteFX

codec support is now enabled by default. - Bitmap updates support is now
 enabled

by default. - TLS ciphers suites and version is now logged. - Connected
 computer

name is now logged. - Switched to Xorg (xorgxrdp) as the default backend now.
 -

Miscellaneous RemoteFX codec mode improvements. - Socket directory is

configurable at the compile time.  Bugfixes in xrdp:  - Parallels client for

MacOS / iOS can now connect (audio redirection must be disabled on client or

xrdp server though). - MS RDP client for iOS can now connect using TLS
 security

layer. - MS RDP client for Android can now connect to xrdp. - Large
 resolutions

(4K) can be used with RemoteFX graphics. - Multiple RemoteApps can be opened

throguh NeutrinoRDP proxy. - tls_ciphers in xrdp.ini is not limited to 63
 chars

anymore, it's variable-length. - Fixed an issue where tls_ciphers were
 ignored

and rdp security layer could be used instead. - Kill disconnected sessions

feature is working with Xorg (xorgxrdp) backend. - Miscellaneous code cleanup

and memory issues fixes.  Rebuild of xrdp requiring both xorgxrdp and
 tigervnc-

minimal. VNC is still the default.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1433959 - CVE-2017-6967 xrdp: Incorrect placement of
 auth_start_session() [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1433959

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xrdp' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
