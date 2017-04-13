Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-05cb6287b7

2017-04-13 14:07:06.378140

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : mediawiki

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.28.1

Release : 2.fc26

URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/

Summary : A wiki engine

Description :

MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia

Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent

range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple

servers



This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki

instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.

Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



https://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Release_notes/1.28#MediaWiki_1.28.1 Changes

since 1.28.0 * $wgRunJobsAsync is now false by default (T142751). This change

only affects wikis with $wgJobRunRate > 0. * Fix fatal from

"WaitConditionLoop"

not being found, experienced when a wiki has more than one database server

setup. * (T152717) Better escaping for PHP mail() command * (T154670) A

missing

method causing the MySQL installer to fatal in rare circumstances was

restored.

* (T154672) Un-deprecate ArticleAfterFetchContentObject hook. * (T158766)

Avoid

SQL error on MSSQL when using selectRowCount() * (T145635) Fix too long index

error when installing with MSSQL * (T156184) $wgRawHtml will no longer apply

to

internationalization messages. * (T160519) CACHE_ANYTHING will not be

CACHE_ACCEL if no accelerator is installed. * (T154872) Fix incorrect

ar_usertext_timestamp index names in new 1.28 installs. * (T109140) (T122209)

SECURITY: Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect to interwiki

links. * (T144845) SECURITY: XSS in SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when

$wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is true. * (T125177) SECURITY: API parameters

may

now be marked as "sensitive" to keep their values out of the logs. *

(T150044)

SECURITY: "Mark all pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF

token. *

(T156184) SECURITY: Escape content model/format url parameter in message. *

(T151735) SECURITY: SVG filter evasion using default attribute values in DTD

declaration. * (T161453) SECURITY: LocalisationCache will no longer use the

temporary directory in it's fallback chain when trying to work out where

to

write the cache. * (T48143) SECURITY: Spam blacklist ineffective on encoded

URLs

inside file inclusion syntax's link parameter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1400170 - mediawiki-1.28.1 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400170

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

