Thema: Nextcloud mit Solr-Volltextsuche ausstatten

Von Nille02 am Do, 20. April 2017 um 21:29 #

Eine SystemD Unit ist einfacher.

[Unit]
Description=Apache SOLR
After=syslog.target network.target remote-fs.target nss-lookup.target
[Service]
PIDFile=/opt/solr/bin/solr-8983.pid
ExecStart=/opt/solr/bin/solr -e cloud -noprompt
User=solr
ExecReload=/bin/kill -s HUP $MAINPID
ExecStop=/bin/kill -s QUIT $MAINPID
PrivateTmp=true
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

Und für den Einstieg ist Init inzwischen komplizierter, da die meisten Distributionen inzwischen wohl SystemD benutzen.

