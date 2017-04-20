Thema: Nextcloud mit Solr-Volltextsuche ausstatten
Eine SystemD Unit ist einfacher.
[Unit]Description=Apache SOLRAfter=syslog.target network.target remote-fs.target nss-lookup.target[Service]PIDFile=/opt/solr/bin/solr-8983.pidExecStart=/opt/solr/bin/solr -e cloud -nopromptUser=solrExecReload=/bin/kill -s HUP $MAINPIDExecStop=/bin/kill -s QUIT $MAINPIDPrivateTmp=true[Install]WantedBy=multi-user.target
Und für den Einstieg ist Init inzwischen komplizierter, da die meisten Distributionen inzwischen wohl SystemD benutzen.
