Thema: Chris Lamb zum Debian-Projektleiter gewählt
Ja, echt klasse das Debian BTS:
#699577 [i| | ] [acpitool] Battery: Remaining capacity shows unknown and 00:00:00 time leftFiled 4 years and 77 days ago; Modified 4 years and 77 days ago;#534406 [n| | ] [acpi-support] If xscreensaver has crashed, does not lock screen on suspendFiled 7 years and 301 days ago; Modified 7 years and 101 days ago;usw. usw.
#534406 [n| | ] [acpi-support] If xscreensaver has crashed, does not lock screen on suspendFiled 7 years and 301 days ago; Modified 7 years and 101 days ago;
usw. usw.
Was will uns #534406 damit wohl sagen? Dass ein Bug der keinen Bugfix enthält auch nicht Upstream ging, folglich von dort nicht zurückkommen und damit allen zugute kommen konnte? Da wären wir jetzt sicher von selbst nie drauf gekommen.
