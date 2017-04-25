Login
Newsletter
Werbung

Thema: »Atom«-Editor gewinnt an Geschwindigkeit

1 Kommentar(e) || Alle anzeigen ||  RSS || Kommentieren
Kommentare von Lesern spiegeln nicht unbedingt die Meinung der Redaktion wider.
Zurück zum vorherigen Kommentar || Alle Kommentare des Bereichs
mehr Re[3]: Ein Editor...
0
Von cs am Di, 25. April 2017 um 15:22 #

Seihe Oben: Java-Programmierer.

class MySuperOmicronDeltaHyper3DVizualizationClass extends AbstractUnrealAbstractionSuperClassFromHell implements BullshitBingoHandler, UselessCrapCompatibilityInterface, ClonableClusterFuckManager, OptimusPrimeMetatronAndMeganFoxHavingAThreesomeInTheBackyardGameManager {

// This code was auto generated by your lovely swap file torturing Java IDE! Please do not edit! Otherwise the Duke will roast you in Guantanamo Bay!
...
// Paste more shitty code from stackoverflow.com here ... DON'T read it just PASTE it!!!
...
}

[
| Kommentieren | Versenden | Drucken ]
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Col­la­bo­ra Of­fice 5.3 er­schie­nen

1
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

3
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

12
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit

1
Me­tron und Fi­ne­r­act wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te der Apa­che Soft­ware Foun­da­ti­on

3
Ubu­ntu 17.10 soll »Art­ful Aard­var­k« hei­ßen

66
Ubu­ntu 18.04: Pe­ti­ti­on für Plas­ma als Stan­dar­d-Desk­top

26
Open­sus­e: Auf 42 folgt 15

0
»Li­nux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day« wird in­ter­na­tio­na­ler
 
Werbung