Thema: Debian schließt FTP-Server
Zitat Debian News Seite:
This decision is driven by the following considerations:
FTP servers have no support for caching or acceleration. Most software implementations have stagnated and are awkward to use and configure. Usage of the FTP servers is pretty low as our own installer has not offered FTP as a way to access mirrors for over ten years. The protocol is inefficient and requires adding awkward kludges to firewalls and load-balancing daemons.
