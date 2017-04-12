|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0935-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 22:59
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6816
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8745
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: tomcat security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0935-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0935
Issue date: 2017-04-12
CVE Names: CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-8745
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for tomcat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch
3. Description:
Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer
Pages (JSP) technologies.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the code that parsed the HTTP request line
permitted invalid characters. This could be exploited, in conjunction with
a proxy that also permitted the invalid characters but with a different
interpretation, to inject data into the HTTP response. By manipulating the
HTTP response the attacker could poison a web-cache, perform an XSS attack,
or obtain sensitive information from requests other then their own.
(CVE-2016-6816)
Note: This fix causes Tomcat to respond with an HTTP 400 Bad Request error
when request contains characters that are not permitted by the HTTP
specification to appear not encoded, even though they were previously
accepted. The newly introduced system property
tomcat.util.http.parser.HttpParser.requestTargetAllow can be used to
configure Tomcat to accept curly braces ({ and }) and the pipe symbol (|)
in not encoded form, as these are often used in URLs without being properly
encoded.
* A bug was discovered in the error handling of the send file code for the
NIO HTTP connector. This led to the current Processor object being added to
the Processor cache multiple times allowing information leakage between
requests including, and not limited to, session ID and the response body.
(CVE-2016-8745)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1397484 - CVE-2016-6816 tomcat: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to
permitting invalid character in HTTP requests
1403824 - CVE-2016-8745 tomcat: information disclosure due to incorrect
Processor sharing
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.src.rpm
noarch:
tomcat-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-lib-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-11.el7_3.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6816
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8745
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFY7n94XlSAg2UNWIIRAmjPAJ9bk8IBbgSqjZoV7R+WBZNUGHOKfwCcCZBj
I6oGMjVT1JjlWEBHS/2zKeI=
=EWzy
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|