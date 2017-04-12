|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
Name:
|Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
ID:
|RHSA-2017:0920-01
Distribution:
|Red Hat
Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:01
Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0920-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0920
Issue date: 2017-04-12
CVE Names: CVE-2017-2668
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The
base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
server and command-line utilities for server administration.
Security Fix(es):
* An invalid pointer dereference flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base
handled LDAP bind requests. A remote unauthenticated attacker could use
this flaw to make ns-slapd crash via a specially crafted LDAP bind request,
resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-2668)
Red Hat would like to thank Joachim Jabs (F24) for reporting this issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, when adding a filtered role definition that uses the
"nsrole"
virtual attribute in the filter, Directory Server terminated unexpectedly.
A patch has been applied, and now the roles plug-in ignores all virtual
attributes. As a result, an error message is logged when an invalid filter
is used. Additionally, the role is deactivated and Directory Server no
longer fails. (BZ#1429498)
* In a replication topology, Directory Server incorrectly calculated the
size of string format entries when a lot of entries were deleted. The
calculated size of entries was smaller than the actual required size.
Consequently, Directory Server allocated insufficient memory and terminated
unexpectedly when the data was written to it. With this update, the size of
string format entries is now calculated correctly in the described
situation and Directory Server no longer terminates unexpectedly.
(BZ#1429495)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1429495 - ns-slapd dies under heavy load
1429498 - A filtered nsrole that specifies an empty nsrole in its nsRoleFilter
will result in a segfault.
1436575 - CVE-2017-2668 389-ds-base: Remote crash via crafted LDAP messages
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFY7n8HXlSAg2UNWIIRAkoNAKDE6GGYYqAzrqytX9kZaokV44XZ0ACeOWOe
THYzG9N5LL5bYhOy1/B+wHc=
=t9kU
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
|
|