|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in python-sleekxmpp
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in python-sleekxmpp
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-97e65f13bb
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5591
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-97e65f13bb
2017-04-12 14:48:59.185802
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : python-sleekxmpp
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.3.2
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://github.com/fritzy/SleekXMPP
Summary : Flexible XMPP client/component/server library for Python
Description :
SleekXMPP is a flexible XMPP library for python that allows you to
create clients, components or servers for the XMPP protocol. Plug-ins
can be create to cover every current or future XEP.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Update to latest upstream release 1.3.2 to fix CVE-2017-5591 (rhbz#1421077)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1421077 - CVE-2017-5591 python-sleekxmpp: User impersonation
vulnerability [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1421077
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-sleekxmpp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|