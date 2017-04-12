|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libpng
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-cf1944f480
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:31
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-cf1944f480
2017-04-12 14:48:58.697887
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : libpng15
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.5.28
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/
Summary : Old version of libpng, needed to run old binaries
Description :
The libpng15 package provides libpng 1.5, an older version of the libpng.
library for manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files.
This version should be used only if you are unable to use the current
version of libpng.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
* Update to upstream release **1.5.28**. * Fixes **CVE-2016-10087**.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409617 - CVE-2016-10087 libpng: NULL pointer dereference in
png_set_text_2()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409617
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng15' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|