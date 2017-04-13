Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
ID: CESA-2017:0893
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 05:53
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0893.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2668

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0893 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0893.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
f37d9fc9d72aa953adf6f00bd89f983f4fa4014fa60aa5592ed0193f19bb1a17 
 389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
912cfdc9c70c72572b3ddd43a837684cd6a333cf13669c31446fcbf2f627c02c 
 389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
7b0321c770d7747d75042b06143c4191f7093509f0aa03a35cc64ab27a7e8661 
 389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
46e41f2c29fc9f4385b09d81d29c6643f6f3a4024312f0cf24b0328722c3cad1 
 389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
912cfdc9c70c72572b3ddd43a837684cd6a333cf13669c31446fcbf2f627c02c 
 389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
115c2855a58ba660f845ead4b4a69ee66ce3a07f656474f67c4c63c61ec81131 
 389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
7b0321c770d7747d75042b06143c4191f7093509f0aa03a35cc64ab27a7e8661 
 389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
02cdcbe1385fe44f3fbcb17ed60a7f1f31748f9c971b5b41388584ca98907b1d 
 389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Source:
6766a9c8fd0d269b3dbb571c313ba53ad1e1552a68c09bf5dcef1590cbdf9c67 
 389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Frohe Ostern
Neue Nachrichten

44
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Ca­no­ni­cal: Jane Sil­ber gibt Ge­schäftsfüh­rung an Mark Shut­tle­worth ab

13
Gnome 3.24.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

4
Anbox - An­dro­id in a Box

24
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

11
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

12
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

0
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10
 
Werbung