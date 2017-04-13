Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0998-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 08:52
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0998-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1020983 #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866 
                    #989528 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136
                    CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for bind fixes the following issues:

   CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of
   records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME
   resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of
   a bind server performing recursion.

   CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query
   that would cause a denial
   of service of servers configured to use DNS64.

   CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control
   channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion
   failure.

   CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial
   of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR
   servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large
   IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of
   service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.

   CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were
   enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service
   (daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver
   protocol.

   One additional non-security bug was fixed:

   The default umask was changed to 077. (bsc#1020983)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-582=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-582=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-devel-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-59.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-59.1


