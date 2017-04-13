Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in util-linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in util-linux
ID: CESA-2017:0907
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 14:58
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0907.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2616

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0907 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0907.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
28aea4588e1e4f21cb05247b291ef5fdaad01649407550afe738014050806ea9 
 libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
564a4a468c79e989e4d9d2551f8482a79b6001cee603f27a7bfa0f5d531267e0 
 libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
b77d9697a8282d5d1141203b7bb002118d605750d7e08a2b94b45dc9d5f85b19 
 libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
5e61247cf3e7efbfb2bddbf319c4dc52b6a4da492973b60fc68bd95475e402bb 
 libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
cbc642d987cacd2aa0576f2558dda6e8b2dfa4d087d6b3fbb6303b3a439d8dba 
 libmount-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
42de9a3643dacc2e053f4fd8dec3e7ab5a5cc99428c5d2871af71d8855648764 
 libmount-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
8939250907f4afad016045e5e84774d59595ac9e11822e54e6c29832a9125d4b 
 libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
9548b7fd031733797e433a24212607d82d4110738b2d98d82eb11a16da4b6862 
 libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
f4ffaa1fc2cd3c4db1f74e2925348271a2ab1ae92a54eb079ff7dcfad3fa5219 
 libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
7f3214fadba1fd7a503a824dd4613d3c264db6ff519f797cd9d3ee7e762b5873 
 libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
a9d17fe07e358a36a3cbeca26eac1f807733b0917bb6b8d2f28e3210c7bb1368 
 libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
01b9544f6c78a46cd1e0ca1ee9d20d837d6c74b1bcd7ab869440d401c8aa2329 
 libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
bb7e67ad46e9c6d441cdc7dade8147bd966c43d11ec251ed376464cab9ea3e21 
 util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.i686.rpm
8ac8996e9e69e6745d511ecf9f6ba9d359e0a9aa66423dd23ee18ed176b9b195 
 util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm
4eae61a39a961ee321b8def318d4d52eefbfcdca23f6626777921a03d2dc20fa 
 uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

Source:
62cc12c62fce9ab6f704480017d4da961874ac850de0be21a8d382028b59b6ed 
 util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7_3.2.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Frohe Ostern
Neue Nachrichten

44
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Ca­no­ni­cal: Jane Sil­ber gibt Ge­schäftsfüh­rung an Mark Shut­tle­worth ab

13
Gnome 3.24.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

4
Anbox - An­dro­id in a Box

24
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

11
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

12
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

0
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10
 
Werbung