Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in xrdp
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in xrdp
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-fc634e7ee7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 13. April 2017, 16:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6967
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-fc634e7ee7
2017-04-13 14:07:06.378011
Name : xrdp
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.9.2
Release : 5.fc26
URL : http://www.xrdp.org/
Summary : Open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) server
Description :
xrdp provides a fully functional RDP server compatible with a wide range
of RDP clients, including FreeRDP and Microsoft RDP client.
Update Information:
New upstream version of xorgxrdp and xrdp: New features in xrdp: - RemoteFX
codec support is now enabled by default. - Bitmap updates support is now
enabled
by default. - TLS ciphers suites and version is now logged. - Connected
computer
name is now logged. - Switched to Xorg (xorgxrdp) as the default backend now.
-
Miscellaneous RemoteFX codec mode improvements. - Socket directory is
configurable at the compile time. Bugfixes in xrdp: - Parallels client for
MacOS / iOS can now connect (audio redirection must be disabled on client or
xrdp server though). - MS RDP client for iOS can now connect using TLS
security
layer. - MS RDP client for Android can now connect to xrdp. - Large
resolutions
(4K) can be used with RemoteFX graphics. - Multiple RemoteApps can be opened
throguh NeutrinoRDP proxy. - tls_ciphers in xrdp.ini is not limited to 63
chars
anymore, it's variable-length. - Fixed an issue where tls_ciphers were
ignored
and rdp security layer could be used instead. - Kill disconnected sessions
feature is working with Xorg (xorgxrdp) backend. - Miscellaneous code cleanup
and memory issues fixes. Rebuild of xrdp requiring both xorgxrdp and
tigervnc-
minimal. VNC is still the default.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1433959 - CVE-2017-6967 xrdp: Incorrect placement of
auth_start_session() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1433959
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xrdp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
