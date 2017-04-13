Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki
ID: FEDORA-2017-05cb6287b7
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Do, 13. April 2017, 16:47
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400170

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-05cb6287b7

2017-04-13 14:07:06.378140

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : mediawiki

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.28.1

Release     : 2.fc26

URL         : http://www.mediawiki.org/

Summary     : A wiki engine

Description :

MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia

Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent

range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple

servers



This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki

instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.

Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



https://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Release_notes/1.28#MediaWiki_1.28.1  Changes

since 1.28.0  * $wgRunJobsAsync is now false by default (T142751). This change

only affects wikis with $wgJobRunRate > 0. * Fix fatal from
 "WaitConditionLoop"

not being found, experienced when a wiki has more than one database server

setup. * (T152717) Better escaping for PHP mail() command * (T154670) A
 missing

method causing the MySQL installer to fatal in rare circumstances was
 restored.

* (T154672) Un-deprecate ArticleAfterFetchContentObject hook. * (T158766)
 Avoid

SQL error on MSSQL when using selectRowCount() * (T145635) Fix too long index

error when installing with MSSQL * (T156184) $wgRawHtml will no longer apply
 to

internationalization messages. * (T160519) CACHE_ANYTHING will not be

CACHE_ACCEL if no accelerator is installed. * (T154872) Fix incorrect

ar_usertext_timestamp index names in new 1.28 installs. * (T109140) (T122209)

SECURITY: Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect to interwiki

links. * (T144845) SECURITY: XSS in SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when

$wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is true. * (T125177) SECURITY: API parameters
 may

now be marked as "sensitive" to keep their values out of the logs. *
 (T150044)

SECURITY: "Mark all pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF
 token. *

(T156184) SECURITY: Escape content model/format url parameter in message. *

(T151735) SECURITY: SVG filter evasion using default attribute values in DTD

declaration. * (T161453) SECURITY: LocalisationCache will no longer use the

temporary directory in it's fallback chain when trying to work out where
 to

write the cache. * (T48143) SECURITY: Spam blacklist ineffective on encoded
 URLs

inside file inclusion syntax's link parameter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1400170 - mediawiki-1.28.1 is available

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400170

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
