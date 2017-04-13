|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-05cb6287b7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 13. April 2017, 16:47
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400170
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-05cb6287b7
2017-04-13 14:07:06.378140
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : mediawiki
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.28.1
Release : 2.fc26
URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/
Summary : A wiki engine
Description :
MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia
Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent
range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple
servers
This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki
instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.
Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
https://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Release_notes/1.28#MediaWiki_1.28.1 Changes
since 1.28.0 * $wgRunJobsAsync is now false by default (T142751). This change
only affects wikis with $wgJobRunRate > 0. * Fix fatal from
"WaitConditionLoop"
not being found, experienced when a wiki has more than one database server
setup. * (T152717) Better escaping for PHP mail() command * (T154670) A
missing
method causing the MySQL installer to fatal in rare circumstances was
restored.
* (T154672) Un-deprecate ArticleAfterFetchContentObject hook. * (T158766)
Avoid
SQL error on MSSQL when using selectRowCount() * (T145635) Fix too long index
error when installing with MSSQL * (T156184) $wgRawHtml will no longer apply
to
internationalization messages. * (T160519) CACHE_ANYTHING will not be
CACHE_ACCEL if no accelerator is installed. * (T154872) Fix incorrect
ar_usertext_timestamp index names in new 1.28 installs. * (T109140) (T122209)
SECURITY: Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect to interwiki
links. * (T144845) SECURITY: XSS in SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when
$wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is true. * (T125177) SECURITY: API parameters
may
now be marked as "sensitive" to keep their values out of the logs. *
(T150044)
SECURITY: "Mark all pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF
token. *
(T156184) SECURITY: Escape content model/format url parameter in message. *
(T151735) SECURITY: SVG filter evasion using default attribute values in DTD
declaration. * (T161453) SECURITY: LocalisationCache will no longer use the
temporary directory in it's fallback chain when trying to work out where
to
write the cache. * (T48143) SECURITY: Spam blacklist ineffective on encoded
URLs
inside file inclusion syntax's link parameter.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1400170 - mediawiki-1.28.1 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400170
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|