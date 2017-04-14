|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|SSA:2017-103-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Fr, 14. April 2017, 10:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2017-103-01)
New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
Fixed denial of service security issues.
For more information, see:
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01465
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01466
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01471
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
9a1ed668e397aa9e53d50c125ff9514d bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
0fd010063d1b9dec8169bea519aebe79 bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
585f92b3253f0e3a9f109767ad3c687b bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
cae36f22596b0e12a20a1285b29bc28b bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
12d5745c47ce61d3b8dae5f27033e2c8 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
fd6d2f64d50e5087302865f56daea7ae bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
ef93e076f7eff6c9e0c9c8db42654074 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
54ccb21a1c95a6690aa12259c71d696d bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
2f819e3e1ba5016be306f553051e9c89 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
ed51fb184c943a93cc266623c11c609c bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
d11fe65d187dac3352ae95041fce58ee bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0e1f79c6ae7e2f271ae162b0ed0b206f bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
a9ab389bb3f6b106b767d74f6513c233 n/bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
4e6b4803c676283fa1850034f90f7cbe n/bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart the name server:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart
|
|