Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Name: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
ID: SSA:2017-103-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Fr, 14. April 2017, 10:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  bind (SSA:2017-103-01)

New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  Fixed denial of service security issues.
  For more information, see:
    https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01465
    https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01466
    https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01471
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
9a1ed668e397aa9e53d50c125ff9514d  bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
0fd010063d1b9dec8169bea519aebe79  bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
585f92b3253f0e3a9f109767ad3c687b  bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
cae36f22596b0e12a20a1285b29bc28b  bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
12d5745c47ce61d3b8dae5f27033e2c8  bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
fd6d2f64d50e5087302865f56daea7ae  bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
ef93e076f7eff6c9e0c9c8db42654074  bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
54ccb21a1c95a6690aa12259c71d696d  bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
2f819e3e1ba5016be306f553051e9c89  bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
ed51fb184c943a93cc266623c11c609c  bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
d11fe65d187dac3352ae95041fce58ee  bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0e1f79c6ae7e2f271ae162b0ed0b206f  bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
a9ab389bb3f6b106b767d74f6513c233  n/bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
4e6b4803c676283fa1850034f90f7cbe  n/bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart the name server:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

