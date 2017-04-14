Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2017-103-01)



New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

Fixed denial of service security issues.

For more information, see:

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01465

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01466

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01471

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3136

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3137

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3138

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

9a1ed668e397aa9e53d50c125ff9514d bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

0fd010063d1b9dec8169bea519aebe79 bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

585f92b3253f0e3a9f109767ad3c687b bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

cae36f22596b0e12a20a1285b29bc28b bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

12d5745c47ce61d3b8dae5f27033e2c8 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

fd6d2f64d50e5087302865f56daea7ae bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

ef93e076f7eff6c9e0c9c8db42654074 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

54ccb21a1c95a6690aa12259c71d696d bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

2f819e3e1ba5016be306f553051e9c89 bind-9.9.9_P8-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

ed51fb184c943a93cc266623c11c609c bind-9.9.9_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

d11fe65d187dac3352ae95041fce58ee bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

0e1f79c6ae7e2f271ae162b0ed0b206f bind-9.10.4_P8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

a9ab389bb3f6b106b767d74f6513c233 n/bind-9.11.0_P5-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

4e6b4803c676283fa1850034f90f7cbe n/bind-9.11.0_P5-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart the name server:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAljv68AACgkQakRjwEAQIjOntQCfZQPqvSKraJhO1qLfvSStKzKz

Pz8An2jfiiuUcwLIYk/MBrJh9TtSzshk

=Xxud

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

