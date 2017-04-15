Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in chromium
ID: FEDORA-2017-49f828d4b1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Sa, 15. April 2017, 01:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5052
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5055
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5056
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5053
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5054

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-49f828d4b1

2017-04-14 17:18:44.530592

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : chromium

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 57.0.2987.133

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-5055, CVE-2017-5054, CVE-2017-5052, CVE-2017-5056,

CVE-2017-5053

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1437353 - CVE-2017-5053 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory
 access in v8

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437353

  [ 2 ] Bug #1437352 - CVE-2017-5056 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437352

  [ 3 ] Bug #1437351 - CVE-2017-5052 chromium-browser: bad cast in blink

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437351

  [ 4 ] Bug #1437350 - CVE-2017-5054 chromium-browser: heap buffer overflow in
 v8

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437350

  [ 5 ] Bug #1437348 - CVE-2017-5055 chromium-browser: use after free in
 printing

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437348

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Werbung