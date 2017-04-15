Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-49f828d4b1
2017-04-14 17:18:44.530592
Name : chromium
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 57.0.2987.133
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-5055, CVE-2017-5054, CVE-2017-5052, CVE-2017-5056,
CVE-2017-5053
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1437353 - CVE-2017-5053 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory access in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437353
[ 2 ] Bug #1437352 - CVE-2017-5056 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437352
[ 3 ] Bug #1437351 - CVE-2017-5052 chromium-browser: bad cast in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437351
[ 4 ] Bug #1437350 - CVE-2017-5054 chromium-browser: heap buffer overflow in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437350
[ 5 ] Bug #1437348 - CVE-2017-5055 chromium-browser: use after free in printing
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437348
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
