Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-49f828d4b1

2017-04-14 17:18:44.530592

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 57.0.2987.133

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-5055, CVE-2017-5054, CVE-2017-5052, CVE-2017-5056,

CVE-2017-5053

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1437353 - CVE-2017-5053 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory

access in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437353

[ 2 ] Bug #1437352 - CVE-2017-5056 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437352

[ 3 ] Bug #1437351 - CVE-2017-5052 chromium-browser: bad cast in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437351

[ 4 ] Bug #1437350 - CVE-2017-5054 chromium-browser: heap buffer overflow in

v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437350

[ 5 ] Bug #1437348 - CVE-2017-5055 chromium-browser: use after free in

printing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437348

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

