|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a2a4f8d8a1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Sa, 15. April 2017, 02:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7586
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7585
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-a2a4f8d8a1
2017-04-14 17:18:44.532314
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : libsndfile
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.0.28
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/
Summary : Library for reading and writing sound files
Description :
libsndfile is a C library for reading and writing sound files such as
AIFF, AU, WAV, and others through one standard interface. It can
currently read/write 8, 16, 24 and 32-bit PCM files as well as 32 and
64-bit floating point WAV files and a number of compressed formats. It
compiles and runs on *nix, MacOS, and Win32.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
* updated to 1.0.28 * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing crafted ID3
tags (#1440758, CVE-2017-7586) * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing
crafted flac file (#1440756, CVE-2017-7585)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1440756 - CVE-2017-7585 libsndfile: Stack-based buffer overflow in
flac_buffer_copy()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440756
[ 2 ] Bug #1440758 - CVE-2017-7586 libsndfile: Error in header_read() causing
stack-based buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440758
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libsndfile' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|