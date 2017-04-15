Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Name : libtiff
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.0.7
Release : 5.fc26
URL : http://www.simplesystems.org/libtiff/ Summary : Library of functions for manipulating TIFF format image files
Description :
The libtiff package contains a library of functions for manipulating
TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) image format files. TIFF is a widely
used file format for bitmapped images. TIFF files usually end in the
.tif extension and they are often quite large.
The libtiff package should be installed if you need to manipulate TIFF
format image files.