Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-d95dacdfbf

2017-04-14 17:18:44.532409

Name : libtiff

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.0.7

Release : 5.fc26

URL : http://www.simplesystems.org/libtiff/

Summary : Library of functions for manipulating TIFF format image files

Description :

The libtiff package contains a library of functions for manipulating

TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) image format files. TIFF is a widely

used file format for bitmapped images. TIFF files usually end in the

.tif extension and they are often quite large.



The libtiff package should be installed if you need to manipulate TIFF

format image files.



Update Information:



Security fix for: * **CVE-2017-7592** * **CVE-2017-7593** * **CVE-2017-7594**

*

**CVE-2017-7595** * **CVE-2017-7596** * **CVE-2017-7597** * **CVE-2017-7598**

*

**CVE-2017-7599** * **CVE-2017-7600** * **CVE-2017-7601** * **CVE-2017-7602**

References:



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libtiff' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

