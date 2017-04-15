Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
ID: FEDORA-2017-72a971ccf0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 15. April 2017, 02:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7585
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7586

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-72a971ccf0

2017-04-14 17:18:15.814393

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : libsndfile

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.0.28

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/

Summary     : Library for reading and writing sound files

Description :

libsndfile is a C library for reading and writing sound files such as

AIFF, AU, WAV, and others through one standard interface. It can

currently read/write 8, 16, 24 and 32-bit PCM files as well as 32 and

64-bit floating point WAV files and a number of compressed formats. It

compiles and runs on *nix, MacOS, and Win32.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



* updated to 1.0.28 * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing crafted ID3

tags (#1440758, CVE-2017-7586) * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing

crafted flac file (#1440756, CVE-2017-7585)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1440756 - CVE-2017-7585 libsndfile: Stack-based buffer overflow in
 flac_buffer_copy()

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440756

  [ 2 ] Bug #1440758 - CVE-2017-7586 libsndfile: Error in header_read() causing
 stack-based buffer overflow

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440758

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libsndfile' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
