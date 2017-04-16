Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ming

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : ming

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.4.8

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.libming.org/

Summary : A library for generating Macromedia Flash files

Description :

Ming is a library for generating Macromedia Flash files (.swf), written in C,

and includes useful utilities for working with .swf files.



Release 0.4.8 (no ABI or API changes) * Add PHP7 compatibility * Fix C++

output of disassembler * Fix heap overflows in parser.c (CVE-2017-7578) *

Avoid division by zero in listmp3 when no valid frame was found

(CVE-2016-9265)

* Don't try printing unknown block (CVE-2016-9828) * Parse Protect

tag's

Password as string (CVE-2016-9827) * Check values before deriving malloc

parameters from them in parser.c (CVE-2016-9829) * Make readString() stop

reading string past buffer's end * Return EOF when reading unsigned

values

hits end of memory backed buffer * Exit immediately when unexpected EOF is

by

fgetc() in utility programs (CVE-2016-9831) * Fix using EOF marker -1 value

as

a valid flag byte (CVE-2016-9266) * Fix division by zero sample rate due to

global buffer overflow (CVE-2016-9264, CVE-2016-9265)

[ 1 ] Bug #1438687 - CVE-2016-9264 CVE-2016-9265 CVE-2016-9266 CVE-2016-9827

CVE-2016-9828 CVE-2016-9829 CVE-2016-9831 ming: Multiple security vulnerabilities [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438687

