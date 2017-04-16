Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ming

Name : ming
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.4.8
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.libming.org/ Summary : A library for generating Macromedia Flash files
Description :
Ming is a library for generating Macromedia Flash files (.swf), written in C,
and includes useful utilities for working with .swf files.
Release 0.4.8 (no ABI or API changes) * Add PHP7 compatibility * Fix C++
output of disassembler * Fix heap overflows in parser.c (CVE-2017-7578) *
Avoid division by zero in listmp3 when no valid frame was found (CVE-2016-9265)
* Don't try printing unknown block (CVE-2016-9828) * Parse Protect tag's
Password as string (CVE-2016-9827) * Check values before deriving malloc
parameters from them in parser.c (CVE-2016-9829) * Make readString() stop
reading string past buffer's end * Return EOF when reading unsigned values
hits end of memory backed buffer * Exit immediately when unexpected EOF is by
fgetc() in utility programs (CVE-2016-9831) * Fix using EOF marker -1 value as
a valid flag byte (CVE-2016-9266) * Fix division by zero sample rate due to
global buffer overflow (CVE-2016-9264, CVE-2016-9265)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------