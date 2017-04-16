|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in samba
|Name:
|Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in samba
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-97fb93e1d1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 16. April 2017, 10:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2619
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-97fb93e1d1
2017-04-15 18:25:30.761980
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : samba
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.4.13
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.samba.org/
Summary : Server and Client software to interoperate with Windows machines
Description :
Samba is the standard Windows interoperability suite of programs for Linux and
Unix.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Fix a nss_wins crash ---- Security fix for CVE-2017-2619
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1429472 - CVE-2017-2619 samba: symlink race permits opening files
outside share directory
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429472
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade samba' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|