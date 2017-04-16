Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in samba

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : samba

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.4.13

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.samba.org/

Summary : Server and Client software to interoperate with Windows machines

Description :

Samba is the standard Windows interoperability suite of programs for Linux and

Unix.



Update Information:



Fix a nss_wins crash ---- Security fix for CVE-2017-2619

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1429472 - CVE-2017-2619 samba: symlink race permits opening files

outside share directory

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429472

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade samba' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

