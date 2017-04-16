Login
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in samba
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in samba
ID: FEDORA-2017-97fb93e1d1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 16. April 2017, 10:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2619

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-97fb93e1d1

2017-04-15 18:25:30.761980

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : samba

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 4.4.13

Release     : 1.fc24

URL         : http://www.samba.org/

Summary     : Server and Client software to interoperate with Windows machines

Description :

Samba is the standard Windows interoperability suite of programs for Linux and

Unix.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Fix a nss_wins crash  ----  Security fix for CVE-2017-2619

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1429472 - CVE-2017-2619 samba: symlink race permits opening files
 outside share directory

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429472

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade samba' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
