Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng12
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libpng12
ID: FEDORA-2017-bad9942e42
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 16. April 2017, 10:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-bad9942e42

2017-04-15 18:25:31.197107

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : libpng12

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.2.57

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/

Summary     : Old version of libpng, needed to run old binaries

Description :

The libpng12 package provides libpng 1.2, an older version of the libpng

library for manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files.

This version should be used only if you are unable to use the current

version of libpng.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



* Update to upstream release **1.2.57**. * Fixes **CVE-2016-10087**.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1409617 - CVE-2016-10087 libpng: NULL pointer dereference in
 png_set_text_2()

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409617

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng12' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
