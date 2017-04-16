Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2017-3fb95ed01f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 16. April 2017, 10:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0366
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0372
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0369
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0365
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0368
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0361
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0362
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0364
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0370
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0367
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0363

Fedora Update Notification

2017-04-15 18:25:31.200657

Name        : mediawiki

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.27.2

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.mediawiki.org/

Summary     : A wiki engine

Description :

MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia

Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent

range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple

servers



This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki

instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.

Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.



* (T109140) (T122209) Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect   to

interwiki links. (CVE-2017-0363, CVE-2017-0364) * (T144845) XSS in

SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when   $wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is
 true.

(CVE-2017-0365) * (T125177) API parameters may now be marked as
 "sensitive" to

keep   their values out of the logs.  (CVE-2017-0361) * (T150044) "Mark
 all

pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF   token. 
 (CVE-2017-0362) *

(T156184) Escape content model/format url parameter in message.

(CVE-2017-0368) * (T151735) SVG filter evasion using default attribute values
 in

DTD   declaration. (CVE-2017-0366) * (T48143) Spam blacklist ineffective on

encoded URLs inside file inclusion   syntax's link parameter.
 (CVE-2017-0370) *

(T108138) Sysops can undelete pages, although the page is protected against

it. (CVE-2017-0369)  The following only affects 1.27 and above and is not

included in the 1.23 upgrade:  * (T161453) LocalisationCache will no longer
 use

the temporary directory   in its fallback chain when trying to work out where
 to

write the cache.   (CVE-2017-0367)  The following fix is for the
 SyntaxHighlight

extension:  * (T158689) Parameters injection in SyntaxHighlight results in

multiple vulnerabilities.   (CVE-2017-0372)

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

