Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki

Name : mediawiki
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.27.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/ Summary : A wiki engine
Description :
MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia
Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent
range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple
servers
This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki
instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.
Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.
* (T109140) (T122209) Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect to
interwiki links. (CVE-2017-0363, CVE-2017-0364) * (T144845) XSS in
SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when $wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is true.
(CVE-2017-0365) * (T125177) API parameters may now be marked as "sensitive" to
keep their values out of the logs. (CVE-2017-0361) * (T150044) "Mark all
pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF token. (CVE-2017-0362) *
(T156184) Escape content model/format url parameter in message.
(CVE-2017-0368) * (T151735) SVG filter evasion using default attribute values in
DTD declaration. (CVE-2017-0366) * (T48143) Spam blacklist ineffective on
encoded URLs inside file inclusion syntax's link parameter. (CVE-2017-0370) *
(T108138) Sysops can undelete pages, although the page is protected against
it. (CVE-2017-0369) The following only affects 1.27 and above and is not
included in the 1.23 upgrade: * (T161453) LocalisationCache will no longer use
the temporary directory in its fallback chain when trying to work out where to
write the cache. (CVE-2017-0367) The following fix is for the SyntaxHighlight
extension: * (T158689) Parameters injection in SyntaxHighlight results in
multiple vulnerabilities. (CVE-2017-0372)
