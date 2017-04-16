Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mediawiki

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3fb95ed01f

2017-04-15 18:25:31.200657

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : mediawiki

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.27.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/

Summary : A wiki engine

Description :

MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia

Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent

range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple

servers



This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki

instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.

Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



* (T109140) (T122209) Special:UserLogin and Special:Search allow redirect to

interwiki links. (CVE-2017-0363, CVE-2017-0364) * (T144845) XSS in

SearchHighlighter::highlightText() when $wgAdvancedSearchHighlighting is

true.

(CVE-2017-0365) * (T125177) API parameters may now be marked as

"sensitive" to

keep their values out of the logs. (CVE-2017-0361) * (T150044) "Mark

all

pages visited" on the watchlist now requires a CSRF token.

(CVE-2017-0362) *

(T156184) Escape content model/format url parameter in message.

(CVE-2017-0368) * (T151735) SVG filter evasion using default attribute values

in

DTD declaration. (CVE-2017-0366) * (T48143) Spam blacklist ineffective on

encoded URLs inside file inclusion syntax's link parameter.

(CVE-2017-0370) *

(T108138) Sysops can undelete pages, although the page is protected against

it. (CVE-2017-0369) The following only affects 1.27 and above and is not

included in the 1.23 upgrade: * (T161453) LocalisationCache will no longer

use

the temporary directory in its fallback chain when trying to work out where

to

write the cache. (CVE-2017-0367) The following fix is for the

SyntaxHighlight

extension: * (T158689) Parameters injection in SyntaxHighlight results in

multiple vulnerabilities. (CVE-2017-0372)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





