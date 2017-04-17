Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine
Name: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine
ID: FEDORA-2017-c5b2c9a435
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 17. April 2017, 08:34
Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c5b2c9a435

2017-04-16 14:37:48.957095

Name        : qt5-qtwebengine

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 5.8.0

Release     : 8.fc26

URL         : http://www.qt.io

Summary     : Qt5 - QtWebEngine components

Description :

Qt5 - QtWebEngine components.



Update Information:



This update updates QtWebEngine to the 5.8.0 release. QtWebEngine 5.8.0 is part
 part

of the Qt 5.8.0 release, but only the QtWebEngine component is included in this
 this

update. The update fixes the following security issues in QtWebEngine 5.7.1:

CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5201,

CVE-2016-5203, CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5206, CVE-2016-5208,

CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5210, CVE-2016-5211, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5213,

CVE-2016-5214, CVE-2016-5215. CVE-2016-5216, CVE-2016-5217, CVE-2016-5218,

CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5223, CVE-2016-5224,

CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-9650 and CVE-2016-9651.  Other immediately usable

changes in QtWebEngine 5.8 include:  * Based on Chromium 53.0.2785.148 with

security fixes from Chromium up to version 55.0.2883.75. (5.7.1 was based on

Chromium 49.0.2623.111 with security fixes from Chromium up to version

54.0.2840.87.) * The `view-source:` scheme is now supported. * User scripts
 now

support metadata (`@include`, `@exclude`, `@match`) as in Greasemonkey. * Some

`chrome:` schemes now supported, for instance `chrome://gpu`. * Several bugs

were fixed, see

https://code.qt.io/cgit/qt/qtwebengine.git/tree/dist/changes-5.8.0 for details.

The following changes in QtWebEngine 5.8 require compile-time application

support and will only be available after applications are rebuilt (and patched

to remove the checks for Qt 5.8, because Qt is still version 5.7.1, only

QtWebEngine is being updated):  * Spellchecking with a forked version of

Hunspell. This Fedora package automatically converts system Hunspell

dictionaries (installed by system RPMs into the systemwide location) to the

Chromium `bdic` format used by QtWebEngine (using an RPM file trigger). If you

wish to use dictionaries installed manually, use the included

`qwebengine_convert_dict` tool. Alternatively, you can also download

dictionaries directly in the Chromium `bdic` format. * Support for printing

directly to a printer. (Note that QupZilla already supports printing to a

printer, because it can use the printToPdf API that has existed since

QtWebEngine 5.7 to print to a printer with the help of the `lpr` command-line

tool. But other applications such as KMail require the new direct printing API.)
 API.)

* Added a setting to enable printing of CSS backgrounds. The following new QML
 QML

APIs are available to developers: * Tooltips (HTML5 global title attribute) are
 are

now also supported in the QML API. * Qt WebEngine (QML) allows defining custom

dialogs / context menus. * Qt WebEngine (QML) on `eglfs` uses builtin dialogs

based on Qt Quick Controls 2.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qt5-qtwebengine' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

