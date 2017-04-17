Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mupdf
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in mupdf
ID: FEDORA-2017-2d11503623
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 17. April 2017, 08:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10221

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2d11503623

2017-04-16 14:37:31.637972

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : mupdf

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.10a

Release     : 5.fc25

URL         : http://mupdf.com/

Summary     : A lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit

Description :

MuPDF is a lightweight PDF viewer and toolkit written in portable C.

The renderer in MuPDF is tailored for high quality anti-aliased

graphics.  MuPDF renders text with metrics and spacing accurate to

within fractions of a pixel for the highest fidelity in reproducing

the look of a printed page on screen.

MuPDF has a small footprint.  A binary that includes the standard

Roman fonts is only one megabyte.  A build with full CJK support

(including an Asian font) is approximately five megabytes.

MuPDF has support for all non-interactive PDF 1.7 features, and the

toolkit provides a simple API for accessing the internal structures of

the PDF document.  Example code for navigating interactive links and

bookmarks, encrypting PDF files, extracting fonts, images, and

searchable text, and rendering pages to image files is provided.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Fix stack consumption CVE-2016-10221 (#1439643)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1439643 - CVE-2016-10221 mupdf: count_entries function in
 pdf-layer.c allows stack consumption [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439643

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mupdf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
