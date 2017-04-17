Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine

|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-ae1fde5fb8
2017-04-16 14:37:31.638539
Name : qt5-qtwebengine
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 5.8.0
Release : 8.fc25
URL : http://www.qt.io
Summary : Qt5 - QtWebEngine components
Description :
Qt5 - QtWebEngine components.
Update Information:
This update updates QtWebEngine to the 5.8.0 release. QtWebEngine 5.8.0 is
part
of the Qt 5.8.0 release, but only the QtWebEngine component is included in
this
update. The update fixes the following security issues in QtWebEngine 5.7.1:
CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5201,
CVE-2016-5203, CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5206, CVE-2016-5208,
CVE-2016-5207, CVE-2016-5210, CVE-2016-5211, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5213,
CVE-2016-5214, CVE-2016-5215. CVE-2016-5216, CVE-2016-5217, CVE-2016-5218,
CVE-2016-5219, CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-5223, CVE-2016-5224,
CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-9650 and CVE-2016-9651. Other immediately usable
changes in QtWebEngine 5.8 include: * Based on Chromium 53.0.2785.148 with
security fixes from Chromium up to version 55.0.2883.75. (5.7.1 was based on
Chromium 49.0.2623.111 with security fixes from Chromium up to version
54.0.2840.87.) * The `view-source:` scheme is now supported. * User scripts
now
support metadata (`@include`, `@exclude`, `@match`) as in Greasemonkey. * Some
`chrome:` schemes now supported, for instance `chrome://gpu`. * Several bugs
were fixed, see
https://code.qt.io/cgit/qt/qtwebengine.git/tree/dist/changes-5.8.0 for details.
The following changes in QtWebEngine 5.8 require compile-time application
support and will only be available after applications are rebuilt (and patched
to remove the checks for Qt 5.8, because Qt is still version 5.7.1, only
QtWebEngine is being updated): * Spellchecking with a forked version of
Hunspell. This Fedora package automatically converts system Hunspell
dictionaries (installed by system RPMs into the systemwide location) to the
Chromium `bdic` format used by QtWebEngine (using an RPM file trigger). If you
wish to use dictionaries installed manually, use the included
`qwebengine_convert_dict` tool. Alternatively, you can also download
dictionaries directly in the Chromium `bdic` format. * Support for printing
directly to a printer. (Note that QupZilla already supports printing to a
printer, because it can use the printToPdf API that has existed since
QtWebEngine 5.7 to print to a printer with the help of the `lpr` command-line
tool. But other applications such as KMail require the new direct printing
API.)
* Added a setting to enable printing of CSS backgrounds. The following new
QML
APIs are available to developers: * Tooltips (HTML5 global title attribute)
are
now also supported in the QML API. * Qt WebEngine (QML) allows defining custom
dialogs / context menus. * Qt WebEngine (QML) on `eglfs` uses builtin dialogs
based on Qt Quick Controls 2.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qt5-qtwebengine' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
