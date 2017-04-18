Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ansible
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in ansible
ID: FEDORA-2017-d5ef38bf2c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 18. April 2017, 07:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9587
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7466

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-d5ef38bf2c

2017-04-17 15:53:05.973029

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : ansible

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 2.3.0.0

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : http://ansible.com

Summary     : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task
 execution system

Description :



Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,

multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works

over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed

on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and

are transferred to managed machines automatically.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Many bugfixes and improvements. See

https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.3/CHANGELOG.md for full list of

changes.  rst and html docs have been split out into a ansible-docs
 subpackage.

Includes fix for CVE-2017-7466

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1441355 - CVE-2017-7466 ansible: Arbitrary code execution on
 control node (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9587) [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441355

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ansible' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Frohe Ostern
Neue Nachrichten

10
Chris Lamb zum De­bi­an-Pro­jekt­lei­ter ge­wählt

94
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Ca­no­ni­cal: Jane Sil­ber gibt Ge­schäftsfüh­rung an Mark Shut­tle­worth ab

16
Gnome 3.24.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

4
Anbox - An­dro­id in a Box

27
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

14
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

14
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

1
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung