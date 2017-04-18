|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ansible
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in ansible
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-d5ef38bf2c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 18. April 2017, 07:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9587
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7466
|
Originalnachricht
|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d5ef38bf2c
2017-04-17 15:53:05.973029
Name : ansible
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.3.0.0
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://ansible.com
Summary : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task
execution system
Description :
Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,
multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works
over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed
on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and
are transferred to managed machines automatically.
Update Information:
Many bugfixes and improvements. See
https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.3/CHANGELOG.md for full list of
changes. rst and html docs have been split out into a ansible-docs
subpackage.
Includes fix for CVE-2017-7466
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1441355 - CVE-2017-7466 ansible: Arbitrary code execution on
control node (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9587) [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441355
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ansible' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-
|
|