Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel
ID: FEDORA-2017-26c9ecd7a4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 18. April 2017, 07:22
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7308
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7616
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7618

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-26c9ecd7a4

2017-04-17 15:01:24.188733

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : kernel

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 4.10.10

Release     : 200.fc25

URL         : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary     : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



The 4.10.10 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across
 the

tree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1437404 - CVE-2017-7308 kernel: net/packet: overflow in check for
 priv area size

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437404

  [ 2 ] Bug #1441093 - CVE-2017-7618 kernel: Infinite recursion in ahash.c by
 triggering EBUSY on a full queue

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441093

  [ 3 ] Bug #1441088 - CVE-2017-7616 kernel: Incorrect error handling in the
 set_mempolicy and mbind compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441088

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Frohe Ostern
Neue Nachrichten

10
Chris Lamb zum De­bi­an-Pro­jekt­lei­ter ge­wählt

94
Ubu­ntu 17.04 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Ca­no­ni­cal: Jane Sil­ber gibt Ge­schäftsfüh­rung an Mark Shut­tle­worth ab

16
Gnome 3.24.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

4
Anbox - An­dro­id in a Box

27
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

14
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

14
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

1
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung