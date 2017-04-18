Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-26c9ecd7a4

2017-04-17 15:01:24.188733

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.10.10

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.10.10 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across

the

tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1437404 - CVE-2017-7308 kernel: net/packet: overflow in check for

priv area size

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437404

[ 2 ] Bug #1441093 - CVE-2017-7618 kernel: Infinite recursion in ahash.c by

triggering EBUSY on a full queue

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441093

[ 3 ] Bug #1441088 - CVE-2017-7616 kernel: Incorrect error handling in the

set_mempolicy and mbind compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441088

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

