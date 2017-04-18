Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libsndfile

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f676ecb20d

2017-04-17 15:53:09.520387

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : libsndfile

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.0.28

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/

Summary : Library for reading and writing sound files

Description :

libsndfile is a C library for reading and writing sound files such as

AIFF, AU, WAV, and others through one standard interface. It can

currently read/write 8, 16, 24 and 32-bit PCM files as well as 32 and

64-bit floating point WAV files and a number of compressed formats. It

compiles and runs on *nix, MacOS, and Win32.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



* updated to 1.0.28 * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing crafted ID3

tags (#1440758, CVE-2017-7586) * fixes possible buffer overflow when parsing

crafted flac file (#1440756, CVE-2017-7585)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1440756 - CVE-2017-7585 libsndfile: Stack-based buffer overflow in

flac_buffer_copy()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440756

[ 2 ] Bug #1440758 - CVE-2017-7586 libsndfile: Error in header_read() causing

stack-based buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440758

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libsndfile' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

