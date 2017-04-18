Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme im Kernel

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8e7549fb91
2017-04-17 15:53:09.520521
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.10.10
Release : 100.fc24
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
The 4.10.10 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1437404 - CVE-2017-7308 kernel: net/packet: overflow in check for priv area size
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437404
[ 2 ] Bug #1441093 - CVE-2017-7618 kernel: Infinite recursion in ahash.c by triggering EBUSY on a full queue
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441093
[ 3 ] Bug #1441088 - CVE-2017-7616 kernel: Incorrect error handling in the set_mempolicy and mbind compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441088
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
