|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in QEMU
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in QEMU
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0980-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Di, 18. April 2017, 07:32
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: qemu-kvm-rhev security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0980-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0980
Issue date: 2017-04-18
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9603
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7 - x86_64
3. Description:
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for
Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the
user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in
environments managed by Red Hat products.
Security Fix(es):
* Quick Emulator (QEMU), built with the Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator and
the VNC display driver support, is vulnerable to a heap buffer overflow
issue. The issue could occur when a VNC client attempts to update its
display after a VGA operation is performed by a guest. A privileged
user/process inside guest could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process
resulting in DoS or, potentially, leverage it to execute arbitrary code on
the host with privileges of the QEMU process. (CVE-2016-9603)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once
all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1430056 - CVE-2016-9603 Qemu: cirrus: heap buffer overflow via vnc connection
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7:
Source:
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.src.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-rhev-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.6.0-28.el7_3.9.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|