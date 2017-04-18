Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

SUSE Security Update: Security update for tiff

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1044-1

Rating: important

References: #1031247 #1031249 #1031250 #1031254 #1031255

#1031262 #1031263

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10266 CVE-2016-10267 CVE-2016-10268

CVE-2016-10269 CVE-2016-10270 CVE-2016-10271

CVE-2016-10272

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for tiff fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2016-10272: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial

of service (heap-based buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "WRITE of size

2048"

and libtiff/tif_next.c:64:9 (bsc#1031247).

- CVE-2016-10271: tools/tiffcrop.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer over-read and

buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

TIFF image, related to "READ of size 1" and

libtiff/tif_fax3.c:413:13

(bsc#1031249).

- CVE-2016-10270: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial

of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size 8"

and

libtiff/tif_read.c:523:22 (bsc#1031250).

- CVE-2016-10269: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial

of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size

512" and

libtiff/tif_unix.c:340:2 (bsc#1031254).

- CVE-2016-10268: tools/tiffcp.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers

to cause a denial of service (integer underflow and heap-based buffer

under-read) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted TIFF

image, related to "READ of size 78490" and

libtiff/tif_unix.c:115:23

(bsc#1031255).

- CVE-2016-10267: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial

of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted

TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_ojpeg.c:816:8 (bsc#1031262).

- CVE-2016-10266: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial

of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted

TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_read.c:351:22. (bsc#1031263).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-610=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-610=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libtiff-devel-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



libtiff-devel-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1

libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1

tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10266.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10267.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10268.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10269.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10270.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10271.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10272.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031247

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031249

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031250

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031254

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031255

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031262

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031263



