|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1044-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Di, 18. April 2017, 17:13
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10266
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10267
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10268
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10271
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10269
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10272
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10270
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for tiff
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1044-1
Rating: important
References: #1031247 #1031249 #1031250 #1031254 #1031255
#1031262 #1031263
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10266 CVE-2016-10267 CVE-2016-10268
CVE-2016-10269 CVE-2016-10270 CVE-2016-10271
CVE-2016-10272
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for tiff fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2016-10272: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
of service (heap-based buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "WRITE of size
2048"
and libtiff/tif_next.c:64:9 (bsc#1031247).
- CVE-2016-10271: tools/tiffcrop.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer over-read and
buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
TIFF image, related to "READ of size 1" and
libtiff/tif_fax3.c:413:13
(bsc#1031249).
- CVE-2016-10270: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size 8"
and
libtiff/tif_read.c:523:22 (bsc#1031250).
- CVE-2016-10269: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size
512" and
libtiff/tif_unix.c:340:2 (bsc#1031254).
- CVE-2016-10268: tools/tiffcp.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers
to cause a denial of service (integer underflow and heap-based buffer
under-read) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted TIFF
image, related to "READ of size 78490" and
libtiff/tif_unix.c:115:23
(bsc#1031255).
- CVE-2016-10267: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted
TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_ojpeg.c:816:8 (bsc#1031262).
- CVE-2016-10266: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted
TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_read.c:351:22. (bsc#1031263).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-610=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-610=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libtiff-devel-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
libtiff-devel-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):
libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-43.1
libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-43.1
tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-43.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10266.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10267.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10268.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10269.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10270.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10271.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10272.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031247
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031249
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031250
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031254
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031255
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031262
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031263
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|