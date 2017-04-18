Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ntp

Name : ntp
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.2.6p5
Release : 44.fc24
URL : http://www.ntp.org Summary : The NTP daemon and utilities
Description :
The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's
time with another reference time source. This package includes ntpd
(a daemon which continuously adjusts system time) and utilities used
to query and configure the ntpd daemon.
Perl scripts ntp-wait and ntptrace are in the ntp-perl package,
ntpdate is in the ntpdate package and sntp is in the sntp package.
The documentation is in the ntp-doc package.