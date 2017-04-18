Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ntp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ntp
ID: FEDORA-2017-72323a442f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 18. April 2017, 22:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6464
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6463
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6458
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6451
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6462

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-72323a442f

2017-04-18 12:16:29.568350

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : ntp

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 4.2.6p5

Release     : 44.fc24

URL         : http://www.ntp.org

Summary     : The NTP daemon and utilities

Description :

The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's

time with another reference time source. This package includes ntpd

(a daemon which continuously adjusts system time) and utilities used

to query and configure the ntpd daemon.



Perl scripts ntp-wait and ntptrace are in the ntp-perl package,

ntpdate is in the ntpdate package and sntp is in the sntp package.

The documentation is in the ntp-doc package.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-6464 CVE-2017-6462 CVE-2017-6463 CVE-2017-6458

CVE-2017-6451.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1434011 - CVE-2017-6451 ntp: Improper use of snprintf() in
 mx4200_send()

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434011

  [ 2 ] Bug #1434005 - CVE-2017-6458 ntp: Potential Overflows in ctl_put()
 functions

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434005

  [ 3 ] Bug #1434002 - CVE-2017-6463 ntp: Authenticated DoS via Malicious
 Config Option

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434002

  [ 4 ] Bug #1433995 - CVE-2017-6462 ntp: Buffer Overflow in DPTS Clock

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1433995

  [ 5 ] Bug #1433987 - CVE-2017-6464 ntp: Denial of Service via Malformed
 Config

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1433987

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ntp' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
