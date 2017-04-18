Login
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in proftpd
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in proftpd
ID: FEDORA-2017-e15e37b689
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 18. April 2017, 22:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e15e37b689

2017-04-18 12:16:29.569433

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : proftpd

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 1.3.5e

Release     : 1.fc24

URL         : http://www.proftpd.org/

Summary     : Flexible, stable and highly-configurable FTP server

Description :

ProFTPD is an enhanced FTP server with a focus toward simplicity, security,

and ease of configuration. It features a very Apache-like configuration

syntax, and a highly customizable server infrastructure, including support for

multiple 'virtual' FTP servers, anonymous FTP, and permission-based
 directory

visibility.



This package defaults to the standalone behavior of ProFTPD, but all the

needed scripts to have it run by systemd instead are included.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Current upstream maintenance release for the 1.3.5 series.  Includes fix for

CVE-2017-7418, where not all path elements were checked for symlinks when
 using

a chroot, so attackers with local access could bypass the AllowChrootSymlinks

control by replacing a path component (other than the last one) with a
 symbolic

link.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1439693 - CVE-2017-7418 proftpd: AllowChrootSymlinks control
 bypass

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439693

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade proftpd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
