|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in proftpd
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in proftpd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e15e37b689
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 18. April 2017, 22:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7418
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e15e37b689
2017-04-18 12:16:29.569433
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : proftpd
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.3.5e
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.proftpd.org/
Summary : Flexible, stable and highly-configurable FTP server
Description :
ProFTPD is an enhanced FTP server with a focus toward simplicity, security,
and ease of configuration. It features a very Apache-like configuration
syntax, and a highly customizable server infrastructure, including support for
multiple 'virtual' FTP servers, anonymous FTP, and permission-based
directory
visibility.
This package defaults to the standalone behavior of ProFTPD, but all the
needed scripts to have it run by systemd instead are included.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Current upstream maintenance release for the 1.3.5 series. Includes fix for
CVE-2017-7418, where not all path elements were checked for symlinks when
using
a chroot, so attackers with local access could bypass the AllowChrootSymlinks
control by replacing a path component (other than the last one) with a
symbolic
link.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1439693 - CVE-2017-7418 proftpd: AllowChrootSymlinks control
bypass
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439693
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade proftpd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|