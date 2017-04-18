Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in proftpd

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e15e37b689

2017-04-18 12:16:29.569433

Name : proftpd

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.3.5e

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.proftpd.org/

Summary : Flexible, stable and highly-configurable FTP server

Description :

ProFTPD is an enhanced FTP server with a focus toward simplicity, security,

and ease of configuration. It features a very Apache-like configuration

syntax, and a highly customizable server infrastructure, including support for

multiple 'virtual' FTP servers, anonymous FTP, and permission-based

directory

visibility.



This package defaults to the standalone behavior of ProFTPD, but all the

needed scripts to have it run by systemd instead are included.



Update Information:



Current upstream maintenance release for the 1.3.5 series. Includes fix for

CVE-2017-7418, where not all path elements were checked for symlinks when

using

a chroot, so attackers with local access could bypass the AllowChrootSymlinks

control by replacing a path component (other than the last one) with a

symbolic

link.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1439693 - CVE-2017-7418 proftpd: AllowChrootSymlinks control

bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439693

