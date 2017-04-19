Sicherheit: Denial of Service in xstream

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : xstream

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.4.9

Release : 5.fc26

URL : http://x-stream.github.io/

Summary : Java XML serialization library

Description :

XStream is a simple library to serialize objects to XML

and back again. A high level facade is supplied that

simplifies common use cases. Custom objects can be serialized

without need for specifying mappings. Speed and low memory

footprint are a crucial part of the design, making it suitable

for large object graphs or systems with high message throughput.

No information is duplicated that can be obtained via reflection.

This results in XML that is easier to read for humans and more

compact than native Java serialization. XStream serializes internal

fields, including private and final. Supports non-public and inner

classes. Classes are not required to have default constructor.

Duplicate references encountered in the object-model will be

maintained. Supports circular references. By implementing an

interface, XStream can serialize directly to/from any tree

structure (not just XML). Strategies can be registered allowing

customization of how particular types are represented as XML.

When an exception occurs due to malformed XML, detailed diagnostics

are provided to help isolate and fix the problem.



Security fix for rhbz#1441542

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1441542 - XStream: DoS when unmarshalling void type [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441542

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xstream' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

