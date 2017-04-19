|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jenkins-xstream
|Name:
|Denial of Service in jenkins-xstream
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-4b71343fb8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. April 2017, 07:31
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441541
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-4b71343fb8
2017-04-19 03:06:29.702476
Name : jenkins-xstream
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.4.7
Release : 11.jenkins1.fc26
URL : https://github.com/jenkinsci/xstream
Summary : Jenkins XStream library
Description :
XStream is a simple library to serialize objects to XML
and back again. A high level facade is supplied that
simplifies common use cases. Custom objects can be serialized
without need for specifying mappings. Speed and low memory
footprint are a crucial part of the design, making it suitable
for large object graphs or systems with high message throughput.
No information is duplicated that can be obtained via reflection.
This results in XML that is easier to read for humans and more
compact than native Java serialization. XStream serializes internal
fields, including private and final. Supports non-public and inner
classes. Classes are not required to have default constructor.
Duplicate references encountered in the object-model will be
maintained. Supports circular references. By implementing an
interface, XStream can serialize directly to/from any tree
structure (not just XML). Strategies can be registered allowing
customization of how particular types are represented as XML.
When an exception occurs due to malformed XML, detailed diagnostics
are provided to help isolate and fix the problem.
This package contains XStream fork used in Jenkins.
Update Information:
Security fix for rhbz#1441541
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1441541 - jenkins-xstream: XStream: DoS when unmarshalling void
type [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441541
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jenkins-xstream' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
